Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

FUSN stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 22,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,480. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

