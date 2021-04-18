FujiCoin (FJC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.90 Million

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $40.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,833.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,194.58 or 0.03930603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00489105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.92 or 0.01669118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.00584249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $322.90 or 0.00578333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.57 or 0.00443405 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,398,519,096 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

