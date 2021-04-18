Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. 328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

