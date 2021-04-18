FUD.finance (FUD) Price Tops $19.49

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $460,251.32 and approximately $6,534.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for $19.49 or 0.00034992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

