Freicoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $696.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.