Frax Market Cap Hits $115.15 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $115.15 million and $14.55 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00724516 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,817.33 or 1.00140312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.29 or 0.00850906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,084,524 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

