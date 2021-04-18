Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 429.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

