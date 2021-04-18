Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $678.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $676.90 million to $685.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $576.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.48.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortinet by 32.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 1,274,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,570. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $206.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.02.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

