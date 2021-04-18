Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 269,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

