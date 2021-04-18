Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of FRTA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 269,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Forterra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
