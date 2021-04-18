FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0833 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, FLO has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $12.69 million and $125,627.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

