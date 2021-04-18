Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 112 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 295.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,952,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,700,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862,787 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

