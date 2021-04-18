Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264,492 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 18.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

