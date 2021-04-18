First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Holdings Lowered by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter.

FDIV stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

