First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FID. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000.

FID stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

