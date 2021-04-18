First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period.

Shares of FDEU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,904. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

