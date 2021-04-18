First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Down 26.2% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,544. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

