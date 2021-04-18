First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. 76,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

