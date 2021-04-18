First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $238,515.24 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Georges Antoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82.

Shares of FSLR opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $35,931,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

