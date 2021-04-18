First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

