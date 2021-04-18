First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $179.62 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

