First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 264 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $217.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 129.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $219.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

