First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 140 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,507 shares of company stock worth $8,617,805. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.