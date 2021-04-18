First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $375.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.65. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

