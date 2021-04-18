First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 1,180 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of GPC opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $118.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

