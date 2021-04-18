First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,754 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

