First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $21,395,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

FHN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

