First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 481.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $62.80 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.31.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

