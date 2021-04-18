First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SUM opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.