First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FGBI stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. 7,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

