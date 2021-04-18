First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.30.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

FCF stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

