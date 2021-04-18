First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,810.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,631.00 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,818.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,959.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

