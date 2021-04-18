First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,555 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,613,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,608,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,041,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ACHC stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.