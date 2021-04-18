First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,465 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,144,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $18,761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

