First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $248,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.48 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

