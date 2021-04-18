First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $218,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

