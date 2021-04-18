First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.38 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $251.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.50 and a 52 week high of $251.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

