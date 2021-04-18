First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

J2 Global stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

