First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 4,607 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,045,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

