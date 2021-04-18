First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,409 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $116,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $708,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.