First Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 582 Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACCD opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

