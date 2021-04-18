First Bank & Trust Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INT opened at $34.27 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

