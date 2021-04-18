First Bank & Trust Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,379.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,186.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

