First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 348 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

NYSE AFG opened at $119.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $120.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

