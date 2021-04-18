First Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period.

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

