First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $249,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

SF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $69.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

