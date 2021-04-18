First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Acceptance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
First Acceptance Company Profile
