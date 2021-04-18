First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

