Firo (FIRO) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. Firo has a total market cap of $140.54 million and $21.89 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00022048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,168.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.33 or 0.03836811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.04 or 0.00468988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.37 or 0.01603105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.00558785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00553795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.18 or 0.00399094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,767,401 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

