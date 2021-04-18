FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Tops $75.28 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.28 million and $11.97 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000924 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001730 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 753,161,875 coins and its circulating supply is 230,679,442 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

