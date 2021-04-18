Financial Comparison: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 76.64 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -165.33 Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07%

Risk and Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 7 0 2.70 Titan Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 27.18%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

