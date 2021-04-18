Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Purchases Shares of 1,885 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,885 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $259.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

